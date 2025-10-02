 Skip navigation
Dexter Lawrence misses second straight practice

  
Published October 2, 2025 03:42 PM

The Giants remained without a major part of their defensive line at practice on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence missed practice for the second straight day with an illness. Lawrence’s status for Sunday’s game against the Saints will be updated on Friday and the Giants will be hoping to have him available whether he practices or not.

Safety Tyler Nubin (groin) returned to practice as a limited participant, but running back Tyrone Tracy (shoulder) remained off the field.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot, rest), safety Dane Belton (shoulder), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (foot), defensive lineman Chauncey Golson (shoulder), safety Jevon Holland (shoulder), center John Michael Schmitz (ankle), and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) were limited participants. Quarterback Jaxson Dart (hamstring) was listed as a full participant for the second day in a row.