 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dexter Lawrence on contract extension: I wanted to be respected

  
Published May 5, 2023 10:07 AM
nbc_simms_tier3teamsv2_230501
May 1, 2023 12:55 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into the Bills, Bears, Bengals, Colts, Raiders, Giants, Buccaneers and Cardinals to evaluate each team's draft selections.

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence made his first appearance of the offseason at the team facility on Friday, but he wasn’t there to do anything on the field.

Lawrence was there to sign the four-year contract extension that he agreed to on Thursday. The deal is reportedly worth $90 million, which puts Lawrence behind only Aaron Donald and Jeffery Simmons and equal to Daron Payne when it comes to average annual salary among defensive tackles.

On Friday, Lawrence said that his goal in contract negotiations was not to reach any particular number but to feel valued by the team.

“I wanted to be respected for my production and leadership around here,” Lawrence said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The extension is a pretty good show of respect for what Lawrence brings to the Giants and he’ll be able to keep providing it for years now that the deal is done.