Dillon Gabriel in line to start Saturday if hamstring is well enough

Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel will get 11-on-11 work in Wednesday’s joint practice with the Eagles and he’ll be in line to start Saturday’s game in Philadelphia if all goes well.

Gabriel has been dealing with a hamstring injury and head coach Kevin Stefanski said at a press conference that he wants to “get through today and tomorrow” before making any concrete plans for the game, but that the intent has been for the third-round pick to start at least one game this summer.

“The plan was always to give both of those guys start in the preseason, so we’ll see how it shakes out,” Stefanski said.

Kenny Pickett also has a hamstring injury and has not progressed to full team work, so he’s less likely to play this weekend. That would leave fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders in line to start for the second straight week if Gabriel is not given the green light to play.

Joe Flacco was not mentioned as a potential starter, but he is first on the depth chart in Cleveland and he’s in line for the most first-team work in the joint practices.