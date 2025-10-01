Dillon Gabriel: You can’t wait for a perfect time, you have to be ready

The Browns have turned to third-round pick Dillon Gabriel at quarterback and the rookie met the media for the first time since the decision was made on Wednesday morning.

Gabriel’s readiness for the job was the central topic of his session with reporters and he cited a text from a friend while discussing his thoughts. Gabriel said a friend texted him a photo of a firehouse, which he thought was “a great representation” of his need to always be prepared to go even though he didn’t know when a call would come for his services.

“You wait for the perfect time, you’re gonna wait a whole lifetime. For me, I’ve always been ready,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel said that he feels like he’s made himself ready by having “extreme focus” on his job and taking care to “build those moments” when he has gotten to work with the first team up over the course of his time with the team. He also said former starter Joe Flacco has been helpful when he’s had questions and that he will continue to seek the veteran out as he acclimates himself to his new role in Cleveland.