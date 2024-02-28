Dirk Koetter returns to Boise State, as offensive coordinator

Former Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter is back in football.

Koetter, who served as head coach at Boise State from 1998 through 2000, has been hired to return to the school as offensive coordinator, per multiple reports.

Koetter also worked for Boise State as offensive analyst and interim offensive coordinator in 2022.

He left Boise State the first time to become the head coach at Arizona State, from 2001 through 2006. After being fired by ASU, he became the offensive coordinator of the Jaguars. Following five years in Jacksonville, he became offensive coordinator in Atlanta.

Koetter than was hired as offensive coordinator in Tampa. The next year, he replaced Lovie Smith as head coach.

He returned to the Falcons as offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. He was out of football in 2021.