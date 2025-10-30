Dolphins activate CB Jason Marshall, elevate CB Isaiah Johnson and TE Hayden Rucci

The Dolphins added a pair of cornerbacks to their roster for Thursday night’s game against the Ravens.

They announced that they have activated Jason Marshall from injured reserve and elevated Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad. Tight end Hayden Rucci has also been elevated for the game.

Marshall was a fifth-round pick this year and he’s missed the last five games with a hamstring injury. He had three tackles in his three appearances.

Johnson played on special teams in the Dolphins’ Week 6 loss to the Chargers and Rucci saw time on both offense and special teams in their win over the Falcons last Sunday.