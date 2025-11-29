 Skip navigation
Dolphins activate TE Darren Waller, OT Austin Jackson

  
Published November 29, 2025 04:06 PM

The Dolphins will get a pair of players back from injured reserve for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

They announced that tight end Darren Waller and tackle Austin Jackson have both returned to the 53-man roster. Tight end Hayden Rucci and offensive lineman Kion Smith were waived in corresponding moves.

Waller came out of retirement to join the Dolphins this year and had four touchdowns in his first three games for the team. He injured his pectoral the next week, however, and has missed the last four games.

Jackson started the season opener, but injured his toe and has missed the last 10 games.