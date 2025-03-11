Dolphins agree to terms with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

The Dolphins are set to make an addition to their receiving corps.

NFL Media reports that they have agreed to sign former Titans wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. It’s a two-year deal worth $6.5 million with $3.2 million in guaranteed money.

Westbrook-Ikhine spent the last five seasons in Tennessee and set a career-high with nine touchdown catches during the 2024 season. He had 126 catches for 1,776 yards and 19 touchdowns over his entire time with the AFC South club.

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Tahj Washington, and Erik Ezukanma are already under contract at receiver in Miami.