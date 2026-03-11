 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Dolphins agree to terms with special teams ace Zayne Anderson

  
Published March 11, 2026 05:39 PM

Core special teams player Zayne Anderson is following Jeff Hafley from Green Bay to Miami.

Anderson, 29, has agreed to terms with the Dolphins, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Anderson spent the past three seasons in Green Bay, playing 40 games with two starts. A safety, he played 145 defensive snaps and 590 on special teams and totaled 36 tackles, one interception and two pass breakups.

He began his career in 2021 with the Chiefs, and played two seasons in Kansas City.

Anderson was with the Bills in the 2023 offseason and training camp before the Packers claimed him.