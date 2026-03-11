Dolphins agree to terms with special teams ace Zayne Anderson

Core special teams player Zayne Anderson is following Jeff Hafley from Green Bay to Miami.

Anderson, 29, has agreed to terms with the Dolphins, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Anderson spent the past three seasons in Green Bay, playing 40 games with two starts. A safety, he played 145 defensive snaps and 590 on special teams and totaled 36 tackles, one interception and two pass breakups.

He began his career in 2021 with the Chiefs, and played two seasons in Kansas City.

Anderson was with the Bills in the 2023 offseason and training camp before the Packers claimed him.