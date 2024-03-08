Dolphins announce Jonnu Smith signing

Tight end Jonnu Smith is officially a member of the Dolphins.

Word of Smith’s agreement with Miami surfaced on Thursday and the team announced the signing on Friday. They did not announce any terms, but it is reportedly a two-year deal worth up to $10 million.

Smith had 50 catches for 582 yards and three touchdowns with the Falcons last year. The catches and receptions were career highs, but Smith was cut for cap reasons as the Falcons move in a different direction under new head coach Raheem Morris.

The move to Miami is a return to the AFC East for Smith as he spent two years in New England before moving on to Atlanta. He will join Durham Smythe at tight end with the Dolphins.