U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dolphins announce Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

  
Published February 15, 2023 06:15 AM
nbc_pft_arzgannonhc_230215
February 15, 2023 08:26 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze a potentially risky decision by the Cardinals to hire Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as the team's next head coach given Kyler Murray's recent state of play.

Vic Fangio is finally the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator.

The team officially announced Fangio’s hiring on Wednesday morning. It came after a little bit of uncertainty over whether Fangio would ever actually make it to their sideline.

There was word that Fangio had agreed to join head coach Mike McDaniel’s staff in Miami in late January, but Fangio told multiple reporters that no deal was done and he continued to be linked to other openings as the wait for an agreement lingered. Fangio eventually agreed to a contract with the AFC East club, but there was no announcement because Fangio was still working for the Eagles as a consultant through Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon left after that game to become the head coach of the Cardinals, but any thought that Fangio could wind up reversing course to stay in Philly were erased with Thursday’s announcement.

Fangio went 19-30 over three seasons as the Broncos head coach and he’s been a coordinator with the Bears, 49ers, Texans, Colts, and Panthers over the course of a long coaching career that’s also featured stints in high school, college, and the original USFL.