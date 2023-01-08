Dolphins beat Jets 11-6 to book playoff berth

The Dolphins are going to the playoffs.

Jason Sanders hit a 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Dolphins scored a safety as the Jets tried to lateral their way to a miracle on the final play to make it an 11-6 win for the home team. With the Patriots losing to the Bills, the result means that the Dolphins will be heading to Buffalo for a date with the Bills next weekend.

Sanders provided all the scoring on a day when the Skylar Thompson-led offense failed to reach the end zone. The biggest play on the way to the game-winning kick was a short pass to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle that turned into a bigger gain thanks to a horse collar tackle by linebacker Quincy Williams.

Waddle went to the sideline medical tent after the play, so his status will be something to watch as the Dolphins move toward their first postseason game since 2016.

Their chances of moving on will look better if Waddle is healthy, but big questions at quarterback remain for Miami. Thompson was 20-of-31 for 152 yards with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater out because of injuries and another start for the rookie will make it very hard to buy into their chances to pull an upset.

The Dolphins defense held the Jets to 187 yards, but there wasn’t anything close to a threat on the field beyond rookie wideout Garrett Wilson. Even his contributions were muted because he was playing with Joe Flacco at quarterback.

The loss was the Jets’ seventh in the final eight games and their sixth in a row. They did not score a touchdown in the final three games and finding some way to generate offense will be a priority this offseason.