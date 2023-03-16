Dolphins, Dan Feeney agree to one-year deal

The Dolphins are adding some depth to their offensive line.

Miami is signing veteran Dan Feeney to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Feeney spent the last two seasons with the Jets. He appeared in 16 games for the club with five starts in 2021 while appearing in 17 games with two starts for New York in 2022.

Last season, Feeney was on the field for 109 offensive snaps and 67 special teams snaps.

But Feeney has plenty of starting experience from his first four seasons with the Chargers. A third-round pick in 2017, Feeney played 100 percent of Los Angeles’ snaps in 2018 and 2020 while starting all 16 games in 2019 as well.