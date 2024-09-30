 Skip navigation
Dolphins elevate WR Dee Eskridge for Monday vs. Titans

  
Published September 30, 2024 04:30 PM

The Dolphins have announced one practice squad elevation for Monday night’s game against the Titans.

Miami has elevated receiver Dee Eskridge to the active roster.

Eskridge was active for last week’s loss to Seattle. He recorded one catch for 30 yards and one 28-yard kick return while playing eight offensive snaps and two special teams snaps.

Eskridge has 18 career receptions for 152 yards in 25 games since 2021.

Kickoff for Monday’s matchup between the Dolphins and Titans is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.