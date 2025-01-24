 Skip navigation
Dolphins hire Robert Prince as wide receivers coach

  
January 24, 2025

The Dolphins are hiring former Cowboys wide receivers coach Robert Prince for the same position, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Prince will replace Wes Welker, who the team fired after three seasons.

Prince spent three seasons in Dallas but his contract expired, and the Cowboys have yet to hire a head coach.

He previously worked for the Texans (2021) and Lions (2014-20).

Prince worked alongside Dolphins quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell in Detroit.