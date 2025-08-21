 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins’ Jack Jones admits Amon-Ra St. Brown “cooked me” in joint practice with Lions

  
Published August 21, 2025 04:54 AM

Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones did not have a good day covering Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown when the teams got together for a joint practice.

The Lions posted a highlight video of St. Brown repeatedly beating Jones, and Jones acknowledged on Wednesday that it wasn’t a good look for him.

“I knew it was going to be the best work out there possible,” Jones said. “You’ve seen the tape, he cooked me. But I got better from that, and I’m learning the technique that I’m not used to doing. He made me better, so I’d rather it be him than anyone else.”

As teams increasingly keep their starters out of preseason games, joint practices have become a better opportunity to see how the starters are looking heading into the regular season. St. Brown hasn’t played in the preseason, but from all accounts he looked great in the joint practice against the Dolphins. Even Jones acknowledges that.