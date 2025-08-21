Dolphins’ Jack Jones admits Amon-Ra St. Brown “cooked me” in joint practice with Lions

Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones did not have a good day covering Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown when the teams got together for a joint practice.

The Lions posted a highlight video of St. Brown repeatedly beating Jones, and Jones acknowledged on Wednesday that it wasn’t a good look for him.

“I knew it was going to be the best work out there possible,” Jones said. “You’ve seen the tape, he cooked me. But I got better from that, and I’m learning the technique that I’m not used to doing. He made me better, so I’d rather it be him than anyone else.”

As teams increasingly keep their starters out of preseason games, joint practices have become a better opportunity to see how the starters are looking heading into the regular season. St. Brown hasn’t played in the preseason, but from all accounts he looked great in the joint practice against the Dolphins. Even Jones acknowledges that.