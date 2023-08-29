Dolphins make final cuts to reach 53-player roster limit

The Dolphins are officially down to 53 players on the roster.

Among the moves the Dolphins made today were waiving wide receiver Daewood Davis with an injury settlement. The Dolphins’ preseason finale was called off early because Davis was taken to the hospital with a concussion and neck injury.

The Dolphins announced they released cornerback Justin Bethel, wide receiver Robbie Chosen, running back Myles Gaskin, defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand, tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Parry Nickerson, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, defensive back Jamal Perry and linebacker Malik Reed.

Placed on waivers were cornerback Ethan Bonner, tight end Tanner Conner, linebacker Cameron Goode, tackle Ryan Hayes, tight end Elijah Higgins, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, cornerback Bryce Thompson, offensive lineman Alama Uluave and cornerback Trill Williams.

The Dolphins also placed cornerback Nik Needham on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and placed defensive back Keion Crossen and tight end Eric Saubert on injured reserve.