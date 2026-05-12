Dolphins put RB Le’Veon Moss on reserve/retired list

Running back Le’Veon Moss will no longer be vying for a spot on the Dolphins’ roster.

The team placed Moss on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday. Moss signed with the team after going undrafted out of Texas A&M last month.

No corresponding move was announced, so the Dolphins now have an opening on their 90-man roster.

Moss played in 32 games over four seasons with the Aggies and ran 321 times for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 236 yards.

De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon, Donovan Edwards, and Anthony Hankerson are the remaining running backs in Miami.