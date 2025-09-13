 Skip navigation
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Dolphins put RT Austin Jackson on IR

  
Published September 13, 2025 06:02 PM

The Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Saturday, including one that will keep right tackle Austin Jackson off the field for at least the next four games.

Jackson was placed on injured reserve. He had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots with a toe injury.

Larry Borom is expected to take Jackson’s spot in the starting lineup. Right guard James Daniels is also on injured reserve, so there are a pair of backups on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side.

The Dolphins signed cornerback Cornell Armstrong off the practice squad to take Jackson’s spot on the 53-man roster. They also elevated kicker Riley Patterson and running back Jeff Wilson.