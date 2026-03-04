 Skip navigation
Dolphins re-sign LB Cameron Goode

  
Published March 4, 2026 04:07 PM

The Dolphins will be holding onto linebacker Cameron Goode.

The team announced that they have re-signed Goode on Wednesday. He was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Goode initially joined the Dolphins as a seventh-round pick in 2022. He played in all 17 games as a rookie, but missed most of the 2024 season after injuring his knee in the final week of the regular season. Goode returned to play all 17 games again last season.

Goode has seen most of his playing time on special teams since entering the league. He has been credited with 29 career tackles.