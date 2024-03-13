Dolphins re-sign Salvon Ahmed

Running back Salvon Ahmed will be staying in Miami.

According to multiple reports, Ahmed has agreed to a new deal with the Dolphins. Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that it is a one-year deal worth up to $1.252 million.

Ahmed appeared in eight games last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury. He ran 22 times for 61 yards and caught 16 passes for 88 yards while scoring two touchdowns.

In four seasons with the team, Ahmed has run 163 times for 593 yards and five touchdowns.

Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, and Jeff Wilson also remain in the backfield mix for the Dolphins, so Ahmed is likely looking at an uphill battle for playing time if everyone is healthy.