 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Why does the federal government need to “save” college sports?
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Why does the federal government need to “save” college sports?
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins release LS Blake Ferguson, waive three others

  
Published May 8, 2025 11:09 AM

The Dolphins cleared four spots on their 90-man roster Thursday.

They announced that they have released long snapper Blake Ferguson and waived three others. Cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr., defensive tackle Neil Farrell, and offensive lineman Chasen Hines are also out in Miami.

Ferguson played in 72 regular-season games and two playoff contests for the Dolphins over the last five seasons. He had eight special teams tackles a fumble recovery in that action.

Farrell has played in 19 games for the Raiders, Chiefs, and Dolphins. He had two tackles in seven games for Miami last season.

Neither Cooper nor Hines appeared in a game for the Dolphins.