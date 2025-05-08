Dolphins release LS Blake Ferguson, waive three others

The Dolphins cleared four spots on their 90-man roster Thursday.

They announced that they have released long snapper Blake Ferguson and waived three others. Cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr., defensive tackle Neil Farrell, and offensive lineman Chasen Hines are also out in Miami.

Ferguson played in 72 regular-season games and two playoff contests for the Dolphins over the last five seasons. He had eight special teams tackles a fumble recovery in that action.

Farrell has played in 19 games for the Raiders, Chiefs, and Dolphins. He had two tackles in seven games for Miami last season.

Neither Cooper nor Hines appeared in a game for the Dolphins.