Dolphins release TE Jody Fortson Jr., QB Mike White, place WR Anthony Schwartz on IR

The Dolphins made if official Sunday afternoon, announcing the release of quarterback Mike White and tight end Jody Fortson Jr. The team also placed wide receiver Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve.

White, 29, served as the team’s backup last season after signing a two-year deal worth $8 million during the 2023 offseason. His release season the team $3.5 million against their cap.

In the preseason, he completed 20 of 43 passes for 179 yards. Skyar Thompson, who beat him out for the backup job, completed 35 of 61 passes for 379 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Fortson signed with the Dolphins in March. He did not see action last season after a preseason injury but has appeared in 19 career games with one start for the Chiefs.

He has totaled 14 receptions for 155 yards and four touchdowns.

Schwartz injured a knee on a 17-yard reception in Friday’s preseason game against the Bucs. An MRI revealed a torn ligament, and he will miss the entire season.

He joined Miami’s practice squad last November but he did not play a game last season. Schwartz appeared in 25 games with three starts during two seasons with the Browns, totaling 14 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown.