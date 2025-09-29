Dolphins sign K Riley Patterson to active roster, put CB Jason Marshall on IR

The Dolphins elevated kicker Riley Patterson from the practice squad for the first three games of the season, which meant they needed to make a different roster move to have him available for Monday night’s game against the Jets.

They announced that Patterson has been signed to the 53-man roster. Cornerback Jason Marshall went on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Patterson is 2-of-2 on field goals and 6-of-6 on extra points in his three appearances with the Dolphins. The Dolphins have been using Patterson while Jason Sanders in on injured reserve and Sanders will become eligible to return after Monday night’s game.

Marshall was a fifth-round pick this year and he had three tackles in the first three weeks.