Dolphins sign OL Jalen McKenzie

The Dolphins didn’t make a move at corner in the wake of Kader Kohou’s season-ending knee injury, but they did make a move involving offensive linemen.

They announced that they have signed Jalen McKenzie. They placed Obinna Eze on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Eze signed with the Dolphins last week, so it was a short run on the active roster in Miami.

McKenzie, who is the son of former NFL linebacker and current Titans exec Reggie McKenzie, was undrafted out of USC in 2022 and he has spent time with the Titans, Seahawks, Raiders, Patriots, and Giants over the last few years. He has not appeared in any regular season games.