Dolphins take OT Kadyn Proctor after trading down to No. 12

New Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan made his first draft trade before he made his first draft pick.

The Dolphins took former Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor with the 12th overall pick of the draft on Thursday night.

Miami made the selection after trading down one spot in a swap with the Cowboys. They picked up the 177th and 180th picks, so they now have 12 more picks at their disposal.

One of those picks is the No. 30 selection they got from Denver for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and all of those picks give them ample ammunition to make a move up the board if there’s a player they covet later in the round.

Proctor started at left tackle for the Crimson Tide for the last three seasons and was a second-team All-American in 2025. There’s been some thought that he could wind up at guard in the NFL and the Dolphins currently have Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson returning at the tackle spots.