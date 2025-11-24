Dolphins TE Darren Waller set to return to practice on Wednesday

Coming off their Week 12 bye, the Dolphins are getting a key offensive contributor back on the field this week.

Via multiple reporters, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday that tight end Darren Waller will have his 21-day practice window opened to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Waller has been out with a pectoral injury. After coming out of retirement to play for the Dolphins over the summer, he was sidelined by a hip issue to start the year. In his four games played, he’s caught 10 passes for 117 yards with four touchdowns.

Additionally, McDaniel noted that there is no current timetable for return for guard James Daniels, who is also dealing with a pectoral injury. Kicker Jason Sanders is getting closer to practicing again, having been sidelined by a hip injury. Center Andrew Meyer is also likely to return sooner rather than later, though McDaniel had no update on guard Liam Eichenberg, who has been out all year so far.