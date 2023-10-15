Dolphins tie Panthers 14-14 on Jaylen Waddle’s touchdown

The Dolphins trailed 14-0. The game now is tied 14-14.

Tua Tagovailoa has two touchdown passes, throwing a 3-yarder to Raheem Mostert and a 4-yarder to Jaylen Waddle.

Mostert set up the second touchdown with a 48-yard run to the Carolina 8, and the three-play, 56-yard drive began on the Miami 44 after the Dolphins stopped a fake punt. Panthers punter Johnny Hekker completed a pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. on fourth-and-eight and Elijah Campbell and Duke Riley stopped Shenault less than a yard short after a replay review and measurement.

Shenault later left on a cart from the sideline. He is questionable to return with a leg injury.

Tagovailoa is 9-of-11 for 84 yards, and Mostert has five carries for 59 yards.