Dolphins to interview Chris Kiffin for defensive coordinator on Friday

The Dolphins are taking a look at a member of the AFC South for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Miami will interview Texans linebackers coach Chris Kiffin for the role on Friday.

Kiffin joined the Texans a year ago after the team hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach. Kiffin previously worked on the 49ers staff with Ryans and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel from 2018-2019, with Kiffin as the team’s pass rushing specialist.

He was then the Browns’ defensive line coach from 2020-2022.

Kiffin, 42, is the son of longtime NFL assistant coach Monte Kiffin and brother of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.