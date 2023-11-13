Dolphins to sign Anthony Schwartz to practice squad

The Dolphins are adding another speedster to the mix as they return from their bye week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is signing wide receiver Anthony Schwartz to their practice squad. Schwartz once held the world record for the fastest time at 100 meters by someone under 18 and was a high school track star before going to Auburn and becoming a Browns third-round pick in 2021.

Schwartz played in 25 games for Cleveland the last two seasons and had 14 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown. He also averaged 21.5 yards per kickoff return as a rookie, but was waived/injured this summer and released from injured reserve in September.

The Dolphins have a crowded receivers room with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson, Chase Claypool, and Robbie Chosen on the active roster, so Schwartz may not get a chance to show off his speed without a run of injuries.