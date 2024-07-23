Dolphins to sign Emmanuel Ogbah

Emmanuel Ogbah is set to rejoin the Dolphins.

Ogbah worked out for the team on Monday and multiple reports on Tuesday morning say that he will be signing with the team. The Dolphins also worked out Yannick Ngakoue as they looked for edge rushing help in the wake of Shaq Barrett’s decision to retire.

Ogbah spent the last four seasons with the Dolphins before being released in February in a cap-saving move by the AFC East team. He had 18 sacks over his first two seasons and returned from a 2022 triceps tear to pick up 5.5 sacks in a rotational role last year.

The Dolphins are waiting for Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Cameron Goode to be cleared to return to action, which leaves Ogbah, first-round pick Chop Robinson, and fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara as available options.