Dolphins to sign K Riley Patterson to practice squad, will elevate him for first three games

The Dolphins placed kicker Jason Sanders on injured reserve Tuesday and they announced their plans to fill the spot on Wednesday.

General Manager Chris Grier said at a press conference that the team will sign Riley Patterson to the practice squad. He was one of four kickers to work out for the team this week.

Grier said that plan is for Patterson to remain on the practice squad and be elevated on a temporary basis for the first three weeks of the season. That’s the maximum number of elevations that a player can be elevated without being released. Sanders will have to miss at least four games with his hip injury, so the Dolphins will have to make another decision about their kicker plans at some point.

Patterson appeared in games for the Jets, Browns, and Falcons last season. He’s also kicked for the Lions and Jaguars and has made 63 of the 74 field goals he’s tried over the course of his career.