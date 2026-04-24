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Dolphins trade with 49ers, take CB Chris Johnson at No. 27

  
Published April 23, 2026 10:43 PM

The Dolphins traded down before making their first pick on Thursday night and they traded up before making their second first-round choice.

Miami made a deal with the 49ers to go from No. 30 to No. 27 and then selected cornerback Chris Johnson. They took offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor with the 12th overall pick.

The 49ers received the 90th overall selection for agreeing to drop three spots in the first round and they sent the 138th pick to Miami. The Dolphins still have 11 more picks over the final two days of the draft.

Johnson was the co-defensive player of the year in the Mountain West after picking off four passes and returning two of them for touchdowns in his final season with the Aztecs. The Dolphins brought in three corners during free agency and Johnson should jump right into the mix for playing time in head coach Jeff Hafley’s defense.