Dolphins will appear on in-season Hard Knocks

The Dolphins will be this year’s featured team on the in-season version of Hard Knocks.

It’s the third straight season in which NFL Films cameras and microphones will go inside a featured team’s locker room and practices to get a glimpse at their preparation for games, just as the show has documented training camps for two decades. In the last two years the Colts and the Cardinals were the featured teams.

As the first-place team in the AFC East, the Dolphins will be on a playoff run when the show airs on Max, HBO’s streaming service. That will add intrigue, as will the presence of MVP candidate Tua Tagovailoa, All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and head coach Mike McDaniel, whose offense is the best in the league.

The premiere date has not been announced, but the show typically begins airing in November.