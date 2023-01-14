 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Donovan Smith, Carlton Davis, Vita Vea questionable for Buccaneers

  
Published January 14, 2023 10:49 AM
The Buccaneers will head into Monday night’s game against the Cowboys with a long list of players listed as questionable.

Two of the team’s starting offensive linemen are on that list. Center Robert Hainsey (hamstring) and left tackle Donovan Smith (foot) both drew those tags, although both of them were able to practice all this week.

Left guard Nick Leverett (knee, shoulder) was not able to practice the last two days. He’s listed as doubtful and his absence would likely lead to second-round pick Luke Goedeke getting the start.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder), safety Mike Edwards (hip), linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral), safety Keanu Neal (hip), safety Logan Ryan (knee), and defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf) are the questionable players on the defensive side of the ball.

Offensive lineman John Molchon (ankle) is also listed as questionable while tight end Kyle Rudolph (knee) drew a doubtful tag.