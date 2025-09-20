Double-barreled middle finger to Baltimore crowd draws fine for Jerry Jeudy

Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy regarded last week’s 11.5-point betting line against the Ravens as “disrespect.” He greeted the Baltimore fans, who were also celebrating 30 years of pilfering the team that used to be the Browns, with a little disrespect of his own.

Jeudy fired off the double-barreled middle fingers during pregame introductions. It was too early for the move to be flagged. It wasn’t too early for it to be fined.

Per a league source, the NFL has fined Jeudy $14,491 for the gesture to the crowd.

The fine wasn’t included in the league’s weekly release for in-game fines, because it didn’t happen during the game.

The message ultimately didn’t help. The Ravens won, 41-17, more than doubling the spread.