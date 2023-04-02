Draft weekend, at the earliest, seems to be current target for Aaron Rodgers trade

Although the Packers have given up on their demand for the 13th overall pick in the 2023 draft, a trade with the Jets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been finalized, more than three weeks after he first developed an “intention” to play in New York.

With the draft now little more than three weeks away, there’s no reason for the Packers and Jets to move toward their bottom line until the draft gets rolling.

When it comes to negotiations in any industry, deadlines become critical. The ultimate deadline, if the Packers are intent on getting one or more 2023 draft picks from the Jets, will be the moment the desired pick is on the clock. And if one of the picks will be one of the Jets’ second-round selections (which likely will be the case), the clock strikes midnight at some point on Friday night, April 28.

It could happen that afternoon, in the window between the end of round one and the start of round two. It could happen even sooner, if one team or the other decides to just be done with it.

But if both sides are committed to holding their best offers until the last minute, Rodgers is still several weeks away from being a Jet.

It doesn’t matter much. Rodgers in recent years hasn’t been spending much time at offseason workouts. He won’t miss much if he’s not a Jet until April 28.

There’s also a chance the Packers and Jets won’t get a deal in place before the 2023 draft comes and goes. At that point, the Packers could be inclined to wait until after June 1, in order to dramatically reduce the 2023 cap hit. The Jets, in turn, could be tempted to play it out until the start of training camp.

At this point, there’s no rush. At this point, April 28 is the earliest day that makes sense.

Which of course means that a deal will probably happen on Monday.

Whenever it does happen, the thinking continues to be that Green Bay will get a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional pick in 2024. The sticking point seems to be the formula for the 2024 pick, along with the possibility that the Jets will get something back from the Packers if Rodgers plays only one year before retiring.