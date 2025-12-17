Drake London will practice on Wednesday

Help is on the way for Atlanta’s offense.

Receiver Drake London will return to practice on Wednesday as the Falcons start their preparation to face the Cardinals on Sunday. Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters that London is still considered day-to-day with his knee injury.

“Looking forward to seeing how much he’ll be able to give us this week,” Morris said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

London has not played since Atlanta’s Nov. 16 overtime loss to Carolina. In nine games this season, London has caught 60 passes for 810 yards with six touchdowns.

Additionally, Morris told reporters that linebacker Troy Andersen, defensive lineman Zach Harrison, and edge rusher Bralen Trice will not return from injury this season with just three games remaining.

Atlanta’s first full injury report of the week is due out later on Wednesday.