NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Drake London will practice on Wednesday

  
Published December 17, 2025 12:42 PM

Help is on the way for Atlanta’s offense.

Receiver Drake London will return to practice on Wednesday as the Falcons start their preparation to face the Cardinals on Sunday. Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters that London is still considered day-to-day with his knee injury.

“Looking forward to seeing how much he’ll be able to give us this week,” Morris said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

London has not played since Atlanta’s Nov. 16 overtime loss to Carolina. In nine games this season, London has caught 60 passes for 810 yards with six touchdowns.

Additionally, Morris told reporters that linebacker Troy Andersen, defensive lineman Zach Harrison, and edge rusher Bralen Trice will not return from injury this season with just three games remaining.

Atlanta’s first full injury report of the week is due out later on Wednesday.