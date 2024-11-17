 Skip navigation
Drake Maye 10-yard touchdown pass gives Patriots 7-0 lead over Rams

  
Published November 17, 2024 01:29 PM

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye has gotten off to a hot start against the Rams and given the Patriots a 7-0 lead.

On New England’s second drive, Maye found Kendrick Bourne in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Maye started the possession by hitting DeMario Douglas for a 14-yard gain. He then found Douglas again on a crossing route on third-and-7 that went for 28 yards into Los Angeles territory. After an 18-yard pass to Austin Hooper put the Patriots in the red zone, Maye then hit Bourne over the middle for the score.

It was Maye’s eighth touchdown pass of the season and Bourne’s first TD of the year.

The Patriots had started their first drive well, too, but a chop block put the club behind the chains and a dropped pass induced a punt.

Through two possessions, Maye is 7-of-9 passing for 84 yards with a touchdown.