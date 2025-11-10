Drake Maye emerges as new favorite for MVP

Josh Allen? Nope. Patrick Mahomes? Nope. Lamar Jackson? Nope. Aaron Rodgers? Please.

Since 2018, one of those four quarterbacks has won the NFL MVP award. Currently, none is the favorite to win it in 2025.

Right now, at +275, it’s Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Hot on his heels is Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, at +300.

Both had impressive road wins in Week 10, with New England toppling the Bucs, 28-23, and the Rams evening the regular-season series with the 49ers, 42-26. And Stafford is the first player to have three straight games with four or more touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Mahomes lands next, at 5-1, followed by Colts running back Jonathan Taylor at 6-1, Allen at 7-1, and Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold at 10-1.

Jackson is currently 25-1. Rodgers has plummeted to 150-1.

There’s still plenty of football to be played. And it fluctuates every week. Still, the Patriots are 8-2. They face the Jets, Bengals, and Giants before their bye. They should be 11-2 at that point.

Then come games against the Bills and the resurgent Ravens, followed by the Jets and Dolphins to end the season.

The No. 1 seed is within reach for New England. Which puts the MVP award squarely within Maye’s grasp.

Of course, the Rams could also end up with the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Which could boost Stafford. Who has never won it, and who could benefit from the perception that it’s his last chance to do so — with Maye having many more opportunities.