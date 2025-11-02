 Skip navigation
Drake Maye, Pop Douglas put Patriots up 7-0

  
Published November 2, 2025 01:18 PM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye remained hot to start Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

After the Patriots defense forced a three and out to start the game, Maye guided the offense 75 yard in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead. The score came on a 16-yard pass to wide receiver Pop Douglas.

Maye had a 12-yard run to pick up a first down earlier in the drive and he connected with running back TreVeyon Henderson twice for 30 yards. Henderson is the No. 1 running back on Sunday with Rhamondre Stevenson out of action with a toe injury.

The Falcons’ first drive stalled after K’Lavon Chaisson sacked Michael Penix on second down. The Falcons also saw left guard Matthew Bergeron go down with an ankle injury. He is considered questionable to return.