 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drew Brees will be in the Netflix booth for a Christmas Day game

  
Published July 17, 2025 02:19 PM

Netflix has tapped Drew Brees to work in the booth for one of the two games it will stream on Christmas Day.

Brees will do the commentary for either the Cowboys-Commanders game or the Lions-Vikings game, according to Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com. Last year Brees also worked for Netflix on Christmas, but only appeared on the version of the stream that Netflix showed outside the United States. This year he’ll be calling the American broadcast of a game. Brees has previously called games for NBC

Nate Burleson is expected to work a game as well, and Matt Ryan is under consideration in a three-man booth, according to the report. Both Burleson and Ryan work for CBS, which is producing the Christmas games for Netflix.

Fox and ESPN are reportedly telling their talent that they won’t be allowed to work for Netflix on Christmas Day.