Drew Brees will be in the Netflix booth for a Christmas Day game

Netflix has tapped Drew Brees to work in the booth for one of the two games it will stream on Christmas Day.

Brees will do the commentary for either the Cowboys-Commanders game or the Lions-Vikings game, according to Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com. Last year Brees also worked for Netflix on Christmas, but only appeared on the version of the stream that Netflix showed outside the United States. This year he’ll be calling the American broadcast of a game. Brees has previously called games for NBC

Nate Burleson is expected to work a game as well, and Matt Ryan is under consideration in a three-man booth, according to the report. Both Burleson and Ryan work for CBS, which is producing the Christmas games for Netflix.

Fox and ESPN are reportedly telling their talent that they won’t be allowed to work for Netflix on Christmas Day.