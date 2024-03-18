DT Da’Shawn Hand re-signs with Dolphins

The Dolphins have re-signed defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand, the team announced.

Hand appeared in 16 games for Miami last season, totaling 17 tackles, a sack and two passes defensed.

He saw action on 198 defensive snaps and 45 on special teams.

Hand, a fourth-round pick of the Lions in 2018, he has appeared in 47 career games with 11 starts. He has recorded 71 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and four passes defensed.

He played 2021-22 with the Titans but missed all but two snaps of the 2022 season with a quad injury.