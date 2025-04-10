 Skip navigation
DT Derrick Harmon has pre-draft visit with Jets

  
Published April 10, 2025 04:01 PM

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon’s pre-draft tour took him to the Jets’ facility.

Harmon shared a picture from the facility to his Instagram story on Thursday. The Jets hold the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft.

Harmon spent three years at Michigan State before transferring to Oregon for the 2024 season. He had 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his year with the Ducks.

The seventh pick is a bit earlier than Harmon is generally projected to hear his name called, but he’s regarded as a potential first-round pick and trades can land teams in different places when everything plays out on draft night. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports Harmon has also met with the Browns and Steelers in recent days.