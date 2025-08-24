 Skip navigation
DT Jordan Phillips visits Bills, is expected to sign this week

  
Published August 24, 2025 05:27 PM

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is reportedly set for another stint with the Bills.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Phillips visited with the team on Sunday and that he is expected to sign with them this week. There’s no word on if Phillips is slated for a spot on the 53-man roster or on the practice squad.

Phillips played 28 games for the Bills in 2018 and 2019 and then returned to play 26 more in 2022 and 2023. He opened last season with the Cowboys before returning to play seven regular season games and all three playoff contests for Buffalo.

Phillips has 90 tackles, 13.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in his regular season time with the Bills. He has four tackles and a sack in five playoff appearances.