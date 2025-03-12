 Skip navigation
DT Maliek Collins agrees to a two-year deal with the Browns

  
Published March 12, 2025 04:17 PM

The new league year has started, which means those players released from their former teams are eligible to sign with new teams. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins is one of those.

The 49ers made Collins’ release official Wednesday, and he agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Browns that includes $13 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Collins, 29, joined the 49ers last offseason in a trade from Houston, and they cut him in a cost-cutting move.

He started all 17 games in 2024 and totaled 33 tackles, five sacks, 12 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries.

Collins spent four seasons in Dallas, one in Las Vegas and three in Houston before spending last season in San Francisco.

He has five sacks each of the past two seasons and 30.5 in his career.