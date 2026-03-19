Eagles agree to terms with RB Dameon Pierce

Philadelphia has added a running back.

The Eagles announced on Thursday that they’ve agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Dameon Pierce.

Pierce, 25, was most recently with the Chiefs in 2025, appearing in one game for the club. He had signed with Kansas City off of Houston’s practice squad, where he’d previously spent all of his career.

The Texans selected Pierce in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. He appeared in 42 games with 20 starts for the club, rushing for 1,674 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 45 passes for 268 yards with one TD.

Pierce’s best season came in 2022 as a rookie, as he totaled 1,104 yards from scrimmage with five total touchdowns.