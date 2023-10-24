Eagles anticipate smooth transition for Kevin Byard

The Eagles will be welcoming a new player to their defensive backfield after Monday’s trade with the Titans for safety Kevin Byard and the addition was the early topic of conversation at defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s Tuesday press conference.

Desai called Byard a great player and said it is “really exciting to get him into the room and get him going.” He was asked how he expects the process of integrating Byard into the defense will go and pointed to both the team’s and Byard’s history of adapting to different situations as reasons to think it will be a fairly easy one.

“Pretty similar to the process we’ve had these last few weeks of getting different guys ready to play in the back end,” Desai said. “The great thing is he has a lot of wealth of experience that he can rely on, so we anticipate it being pretty smooth.”

Desai was also asked about Byard’s experience playing in different spots on the Titans defense over the years and said that the team will take some time to find the right fit in their defense.

“I think you’ve seen it really with our defense over these first seven weeks is we value that,” Desai said. “We teach that way. We train it, and that’s kind of how our system has been installed. He’ll fit right into that. Then as we grow with him in this defense, do what we feel that he is best at and what he feels he is best at.”

Byard’s first practice with the Eagles will come on Wednesday.