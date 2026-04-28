Eagles cut TE Jaheim Bell

The Eagles waived tight end Jaheim Bell, the team announced.

The Patriots selected Bell in the seventh round in 2024 out of Florida State. He appeared in 15 games for New England as a rookie, catching two passes for 20 yards.

New England cut him out of the 2025 preseason, and he signed with the Eagles’ practice squad in October. The Eagles waived him a week later, and he spent a few weeks on the Steelers’ practice squad before signing a futures contract with Philadelphia after the season.

Bell, 24, did play a game in 2025.

The Eagles’ tight ends room now has Dallas Goedert, second-round pick Eli Stowers, Grant Calcaterra, Johnny Mundt, E.J. Jenkins, Cameron Latu and Stone Smartt.