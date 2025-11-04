Eagles designate Nolan Smith for return from injured reserve

The Eagles traded for Jaelan Phillips this week and he isn’t the only edge rusher help on the way in Philadelphia.

The Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have designated Nolan Smith for return from injured reserve. Smith has been out since Week 3 with a triceps injury.

Smith will be able to practice with the team for the next three weeks and he can be added to the active roster at any point in that window.

Smith had 10 tackles before his injury and he had 6.5 sacks for the Eagles during the 2024 regular season. He added four more sacks in the playoffs.

The Eagles also announced that they have released linebacker Patrick Johnson from the active roster and wide receiver Terrace Marshall from the practice squad.