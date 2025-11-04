 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
nbc_pft_cowboysendofgamev2_251104.jpg
Why Cowboys shouldn’t have passed on FG chances
nbc_pft_balhenryintv_251104.jpg
Henry: BAL has ‘confidence’ in playoff appearance

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
nbc_pft_cowboysendofgamev2_251104.jpg
Why Cowboys shouldn’t have passed on FG chances
nbc_pft_balhenryintv_251104.jpg
Henry: BAL has ‘confidence’ in playoff appearance

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles designate Nolan Smith for return from injured reserve

  
Published November 4, 2025 04:20 PM

The Eagles traded for Jaelan Phillips this week and he isn’t the only edge rusher help on the way in Philadelphia.

The Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have designated Nolan Smith for return from injured reserve. Smith has been out since Week 3 with a triceps injury.

Smith will be able to practice with the team for the next three weeks and he can be added to the active roster at any point in that window.

Smith had 10 tackles before his injury and he had 6.5 sacks for the Eagles during the 2024 regular season. He added four more sacks in the playoffs.

The Eagles also announced that they have released linebacker Patrick Johnson from the active roster and wide receiver Terrace Marshall from the practice squad.